300 extra nurses to help with Gauteng's serious cases, more ventilators coming

Gauteng has been boosted its health-care services with an additional 300 nurses to help arrest the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told Stephen Grootes on the SAfm Sunrise show that the nurses would help in the ICU and high-care wards and areas that were under pressure.

Mkhize warned that Covid-19 cases in Gauteng were rising faster than in other parts of the country.

“Gauteng is facing real pressure in trauma units because people come with stab wounds, gunshot wounds, motor vehicle accidents and drunken driving and that is putting pressure on the hospitals,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize said support was also sent to the Eastern Cape which was struggling to cope with the Covid-19 surge.

He said the province's health services had been boosted with the arrival of 20 Cuban health specialists three weeks ago and this week the defence force had deployed 52 health-care workers, including 35 nurses, 12 doctors and five clinical associates.