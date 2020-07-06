Six accused of Covid-19 UIF fraud get R5,000 bail

The six people accused of stealing R5.7m in an Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) fraud and money-laundering scam over Covid-19 relief payments were granted R5,000 bail each on Monday.

Tshepang Howard Phohole, Taetso Zulu, Tsietsi Godfrey Mojela, Itumeleng Charlene Masoko, Tebogo Andries Nchimane Masoko and Dilsfinest Cafe Pty Ltd (represented by Tebogo Andries Nchimane Masoko) made their first appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Tshwane on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after their arrests at the weekend.

Lumka Mahanjana, North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions, said the state did not oppose bail on the basis of their co-operation when they were arrested. All addresses were verified and all five vehicles bought by proceeds of crime were recovered upon their arrest.

Two weeks ago, the graft-busting Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured a preservation order in the Pretoria high court to freeze R3.2m in cash in 28 bank accounts.

However, R2.4m still remains unaccounted for.

Hawks investigators and operatives from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) had followed the money from the UIF into the bank account of a factory worker.