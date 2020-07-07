'A positive mindset is essential,' says nurse who beat Covid-19

A sense of hope and faith pulled an asthmatic nurse out of the intensive care unit (ICU), where she was suffering with Covid-19 health complications.

Brenda Joshua, a nurse at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, spent three days in ICU and a total of 10 days in hospital battling her own case of Covid-19.

“The one thing I want to stress is that when you are weak there, and in your bed, whether you’re in hospital or at home, there is always hope,” said Joshua.

She initially felt ill and had shortness of breath. She immediately informed her supervisor and was sent to the staff screening and testing facility at the hospital, before quarantining at home while waiting for her test result.

Two days later, she received news that she was positive. Her son also entered quarantine with her, as he was a close contact.