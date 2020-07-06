Paul Mashatile self-quarantines, a day after being widowed, after staffer contracts Covid-19
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has gone into self-quarantine after a member of staff in his office tested positive for Covid-19.
The ANC announced on Monday that Mashatile will observe a 14-day quarantine to enable him and his family members to monitor his health and in compliance with the Covid-19 regulations.
This comes a day after Mashatile lost his wife Manzi Ellen on Sunday after a long illness. Mashatile buried his mother Mirriam last week.
The ANC said Mashatile's self-quarantine will therefore run parallel to the mourning period.
“Family members have been identified, who will have minimal contact with people who will visit the family,” the party said in a statement.
The ANC urged the public to give Mashatile and his family space and privacy.
