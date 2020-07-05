Covid-19 claims the lives of four teachers and security guard in KZN

Four teachers and a security guard have died as a result of Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Premier Sihle Zikalala, during an update on the pandemic on Sunday, said: “We are saddened to announce that five of employees from the department of education have succumbed to Covid-19.

“They are two teachers from Zululand, one teacher from Umzinyathi, one teacher from Umlazi and a security guard from iLembe,” said the premier.

As of Sunday the number of infected people in the provincial schooling system had more than doubled to 429 from 187 a week ago.

“The new figure includes 306 teachers, 81 learners and 42 other employees of the department. uMgungundlovu remains the hardest hit district with 93 positive cases,” said Zikalala.