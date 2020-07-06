South Africa

Waste collection temporarily suspended in KwaDukuza after workers test positive for Covid-19

By Lwandile Bhengu - 06 July 2020 - 12:03
Waste management was suspended in parts of KwaDukuza, KZN, after seven workers tested positive for coronavirus. File picture.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo

Refuse collection in parts of  KwaDukuza (Stanger), north of Durban, has been temporarily halted after workers tested positive for Covid-19. 

In a statement on Sunday, the municipality said seven staff members from various units had tested positive for the virus. 

“Due to this unfortunate incident, KwaDukuza municipality has had to, among other things, temporarily suspend some services including in the main waste management service scheduled from July 6 2020, to undertake the testing of all its employees as well as to trace all other employees who might have come into contact with these employees while in the municipal precincts,” said the municipality. 

Affected areas include street sweeping in the town's central business district and the municipality hoped they would regain function by Tuesday “provided the results are favourable”. 

Residents are urged to keep their refuse on their property for the time being. 

“The safety of our employees and that of the public we serve remains our priority. It is against this background that KwaDukuza municipality finds itself from time to time having to temporarily suspend services,” said the municipality.

