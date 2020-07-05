21-year-old becomes youngest person to die from Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

The youngest person to die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe is a 21-year-old woman from Harare with no underlying medical issues or history of travel.

This was revealed by the ministry of health and child care as the country registered 73 cases in one day on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 698 of which 509 are active. There have been 181 recoveries and eight deaths.

Fifty-five of the cases reported were of returnees from SA, three from Botswana, three from Mozambique and two from the US. There have been eight locally-transmitted cases.

The youngest person to contract Covid-19 was a four-year-old from Bulawayo who has since recovered.