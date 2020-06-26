'Why was my son killed?': Bandile Skosana's anguished dad wants answers

The family of a four-year-old boy who was found murdered and crushed with a boulder four days after his birthday are no closer to getting answers.

Bandile Skosana was found murdered 2km away from his home in Rethabile, Bronkhorstspruit, just a day after he went missing. The incident happened last month.

His devastated father, Sipho Skosana, yesterday told Sowetan they were yet to get an inkling on his son's mysterious and heartless murder.

Bandile's tiny and lifeless body was found with 14 stab wounds in his chest and crushed with a rock.

Skosana questioned whether police officers assigned to his son's case were working hard enough to solve the murder.

"The only action we saw from the police came when we were searching for Bandile after he went missing. They were very helpful in assisting us with a search party.

"The investigating officer came to my home and took statements from me and my family. He asked me if Bandile's mother and I were on good terms and whether she could have any reason to harm my son to get back at me for something. I told him we were on good terms and she was meant to attend his birthday celebrations the week he disappeared," he said.