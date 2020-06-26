'Why was my son killed?': Bandile Skosana's anguished dad wants answers
The family of a four-year-old boy who was found murdered and crushed with a boulder four days after his birthday are no closer to getting answers.
Bandile Skosana was found murdered 2km away from his home in Rethabile, Bronkhorstspruit, just a day after he went missing. The incident happened last month.
His devastated father, Sipho Skosana, yesterday told Sowetan they were yet to get an inkling on his son's mysterious and heartless murder.
Bandile's tiny and lifeless body was found with 14 stab wounds in his chest and crushed with a rock.
Skosana questioned whether police officers assigned to his son's case were working hard enough to solve the murder.
"The only action we saw from the police came when we were searching for Bandile after he went missing. They were very helpful in assisting us with a search party.
"The investigating officer came to my home and took statements from me and my family. He asked me if Bandile's mother and I were on good terms and whether she could have any reason to harm my son to get back at me for something. I told him we were on good terms and she was meant to attend his birthday celebrations the week he disappeared," he said.
Skosana said Bandile lived with his mother in Daveyton, on the East Rand, and had visited him before the national lockdown was implemented on March 27.
"His mother agreed for him to come and spend time with me because I don't live with him. I was devastated, especially when I had to go wash his body. I wept because he had so many stab wounds on his tiny chest," Skosana said.
Bandile was buried two weeks ago.
Skosana said he missed his son's smile and laughter.
"It's difficult. He would run to me when I came back from work and that filled my life with joy," he said.
"We just want to know why he was killed. Why would someone kill an innocent child? I get chills running down my spine because the same people who killed him could come after us. The police need to find these people."
Provincial police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said investigations were ongoing and nobody had been linked to the murder.
"Investigators are working hard on the matter. We urge community members who might have knowledge that could lead to the arrests of those behind this crime to come forward," Makhubele said.
