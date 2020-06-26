Anger, shock as little Ansia is laid to rest

The mother of three-year-old Ansia Kheha stared at her daughter's tiny coffin, oblivious to what was being said at the funeral service.

Johanna Nyanjani sat in the front row and was tightly held by Ansia's aunt Arminda Machel. She did not move.

Nyanjani looked numb, tired and barely cried throughout the service that took two and half hours. It was held at the Orange Farm Multipurpose Centre, south of Johannesburg.

The community of Orange Farm came out in large numbers yesterday to bid farewell to little Ansia who was found dead last Thursday at a dumping site in the area. She was covered in blood and had been stabbed.

She was found by a waste picker. No arrests have been made so far.

Family spokesperson Thatohatsi Olifant said the family was grateful to every member of the community who attended the service and ensured that Ansia received a dignified funeral.

"Her mother is still in shock and she is still trying to get into terms with her loss. It has been a very emotional moment," said Olifant.

She said men need to go back to being protectors.