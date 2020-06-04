Why are we this cruel to children?

As we commemorate national child protection week, in today's edition we are sadly reporting about two children who were brutally murdered.

Child protection week is a campaign by the department of social development which is observed annually to raise awareness of kids' rights.

This year's theme is "let us all protect children during Covid-19 and beyond".

Ironically, in the same week dedicated to protecting kids, two were found dead. Six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo's body was discovered in a sugarcane plantation in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, after her mother had reported her abducted.

The girl's mother, Fungai, has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and defeating the ends of justice in connection with her daughter's killing. She made her first appearance in court yesterday and the matter was postponed to next week, no further details were heard.