Mpumalanga to invest R5bn in job creation

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane says her province will embark on a drive to create at least 50,000 jobs by skilling young people this financial year.

Speaking during the state of the province address yesterday, Mtshweni-Tsipane said unemployment in the province was at 33.6%, making it the third highest unemployment rate in the country in the last quarter of 2019.

"The province is faced with the elephant in the room of unemployment and mostly our youth," she said.

She said the provincial government has taken a firm decision to embark on short term interventions to stimulate economic participation and ultimately create jobs.

The interventions include the Mpumalanga regional training trust (MRTT) in partnership with the private sector to increase the number of youth who are put on short term skills development courses like plumbing, painting, electrical, bricklaying, plastering, hospitality and others, initially targeting those who may have left school between grades 8 and 12.