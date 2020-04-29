Expressing disdain for state's help for the poor mutes our humanity

There are those who think this amount is not enough. There are also those who have expressed a level of annoyance at these relief efforts by our government.

I saw comments such as "people are getting more money from my tax contribution for making kids, whilst I have to go to work for money". There were many other comments made on different platforms. Essentially, they didn't agree with these government top-ups, mostly because they feel they are undeserving. I thought to myself, "the financially marginalised just can't get a break".

These are comments largely from the middle and upper classes of our society.

These comments didn't sit well with me because they remind me of those who call those who can't afford lazy. In reality, poor people are the ones leaving their homes at 4am, spending long hours in trains and buses so that they can get to work on time, for underpayment, contempt and exploitation.

Many of us did not wake up with the resources we have. Our parents toiled to make ends meet and to give us the gift of education. We got some form of help to escape the shackles of poverty, not because of our own doing but because we are carried by the backs of men and women working in poorly paying, exploitative, precarious jobs.

We slightly move up in the food chain; acquire an education, get a job and we suddenly forget that it was once us. How did we become so detached?

The increases in the grants is not for luxury. This is money that is going to the most indigent and vulnerable of our people. These are people who are already overly burdened by unemployment, hunger and poor housing in their daily lives. And if they do work, they work in precarious and insecure jobs.