MultiChoice partners with YES to bring hope to unemployed youth

A new work readiness youth programme has been launched with an aim of seeing hundreds of youngsters across the country start to earn a living.

The training kicked off on Monday and is composed of a host of online courses which will result with 500 unemployed youth who have qualifications in telecommunications, human resource management, engineering, satellite communication, sports coaching and ICT being made ready to apply their skills in the workplace.

This means 100 youth being given learnerships while the other 400 youngsters would be exposed to the new job opportunities across different provinces, including Eastern Cape, Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West.

The training programme is an initiative between the YES initiative and MultiChoice Group, which has pumped R50m.

MultiChoice Group chief executive Calvo Mawela said the programme was launched to put a dent in the country's 60% youth unemployment rate.