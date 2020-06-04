MultiChoice partners with YES to bring hope to unemployed youth
A new work readiness youth programme has been launched with an aim of seeing hundreds of youngsters across the country start to earn a living.
The training kicked off on Monday and is composed of a host of online courses which will result with 500 unemployed youth who have qualifications in telecommunications, human resource management, engineering, satellite communication, sports coaching and ICT being made ready to apply their skills in the workplace.
This means 100 youth being given learnerships while the other 400 youngsters would be exposed to the new job opportunities across different provinces, including Eastern Cape, Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West.
The training programme is an initiative between the YES initiative and MultiChoice Group, which has pumped R50m.
MultiChoice Group chief executive Calvo Mawela said the programme was launched to put a dent in the country's 60% youth unemployment rate.
“Through a host of corporate social investment programmes, education, skills development, enterprise development, and sports development initiatives, we are helping to shape a new generation of South Africans who are ready to lead the continent into the next era.”
He said the high youth unemployment problem was further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen the economies of developed and developing countries brought to their knees.
"Now, more than ever, job creation and skills development has become absolutely crucial.The YES initiative is a business-led collaboration with government to create work opportunities for unemployed black South Africans between the ages of 18 and 35. Through the MultiChoice partnership, candidates in the initiative will be given new electronic devices, such as laptops, so that they can fully participate in training.
Dr Tashmia Ismail-Saville, chief executive officer of YES, said: “MultiChoice is pioneering the behaviours we need to see all companies display in the future, as it embraces true transformation. This Covid-19-battered economy is seeing unprecedented job losses and economic fallout and youth are once again going to bear the brunt of this catastrophe. We cannot afford to leave another generation behind.
The MultiChoice YES project is a perfect example of meaningful transformation and how companies can support the country’s way out of the crisis by creating employment opportunities and incomes so desperately needed for our communities to emerge less bruised.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.