Don't be ignorant, Covid-19 is real and harmful

Is it stupidity or plain ignorance - the comments attributed to US ambassador to SA that Florida heat will kill coronavirus?

Or the ekasi talk that Covid-19 is a rich white people's disease?

Or the Zimbabwe defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri who said God is punishing US and Europe?

Or US President Donald Trump calling Covid-19 a "Chinese flu"?

If the comments allegedly made by ambassador Lana Marks, President Trump and minister Muchinguri are true, we need prayers with such leaders. Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea are hotter than Florida, yet have recorded Covid-19 cases and deaths.

As for the Twitter talk that black people are immune from coronavirus, it is pure hogwash.

The last time I checked, Africa has more than 1,000 cases in 37 countries.

Unless you tell me Ghana, Zimbabwe, Gabon and Senegal are not black enough.

Do we want to see people dying in Mdantsane, Zwide, Seshego, Soweto, Gugulethu, KwaMashu to believe Covid-19 is real?

SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen causing Covid-19, does not care about your colour, bank account or temperature.