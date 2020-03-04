IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa on media freedom, recession and coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged senior journalists and editors from the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) on Tuesday on issues including media freedom, youth unemployment and Eskom.

The meeting took place at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

Here's what was said in seven quotes:

Media freedom

“You've exposed state capture, corruption and, at times, you've done it at personal risks to yourselves and under very difficult and trying circumstances. The media has that important role to play against the abuse of power, whether it's in government or in business.”

Recession

“The [Stats SA] figures from the last quarter are not pleasing. But at the same time, they could not have come as a shock because the signs were there — the load-shedding and the impact that it had on production in manufacturing and trade. Agriculture slumped the most but I think, most importantly, business and consumer confidence has been affected as well.”

Coronavirus

“The world is going through another moment of great uncertainty, which is going to have a huge impact on growth. The coronavirus that is spreading around the world will have a major effect on economies globally. While SA does not have any incidents of the virus, it's already affecting more than 72 countries around the world and we will be a candidate as more countries are being affected.”