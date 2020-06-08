Mpumalanga confirms first Covid-19 death, as fatalities climb to 998.

A 45-year-old woman has died in what is the first death related to Covid-19 in Mpumalanga province Provincial department of health said the patient was being monitored by clinicians before her death on May 30.

“The Mpumalanga province has recorded its first Covid-19 death after a 45-year old died. The province [as a result] has recorded its first death related to Covid-19, health MEC Sasekani Manzini said.

The victim is a resident of City of Mbombela and she was admitted to a public health facility on May 26, and she had been receiving medical attention, according to Manzini.

“The case was assessed by clinicians and met the criteria for Person Under Investigation (PUI) for Covid-19. As per the guideline, all persons who attend our health facilities with respiratory illness and meet the criteria for PUI are tested for Covid-19. "The patient was diagnosed with upper respiratory tract illness and [was] on chronic medication for other underlying medical conditions. Unfortunately, she passed away on May 30 while awaiting her [Covid-19] results.”

Manzini said due to the shortage of testing kids the results of the patient were only obtained on June 4.

"The department will ensure that the family follows all the burial protocols aligned to Covid-19." By June 6, the province had recorded 171 cases of Covid-19 - 81 females and 90 males. The active cases had been reduced to 77, following 94 recoveries.

She added that screenings for the virus in Mpumalanga have topped the 3,538,866 mark, with more than two million having been conducted in communities.