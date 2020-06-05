Vincent Mantsoe interprets life in Covid-19 times through dance

In his latest work, internationally acclaimed contemporary dancer and choreographer Vincent Mantsoe presents, through his work, how Covid-19 has brought the world into a standstill.

Mantsoe, who was born and raised in Soweto and has been living in France for 25 years, will present his work titled Cut virtually.

Cut explores the experience of living with the imminent danger of infection and the derived consequences of the ongoing pandemic, such as quarantine, social distancing and self-isolation.

The work is a collaboration between French Institute of South Africa (Ifas) and Market Theatre.

Cut is a 13-minute online work and features Lesotho-born musician Mpho Molikeng, and filmmaker Frank Pizon. Molikeng is a curator, actor, musician, poet, painter, author, storyteller and cultural activist. He plays a number of African instruments such as lesiba, mamokhorong, setolo-tolo, mbira and djembe.

Speaking to Sowetan from his home in France, the seasoned dancer who has a reputable international profile, says the process of putting together the whole piece was challenging, but made him to appreciate the technology.

Mantsoe says normally, the process of making music for his dance pieces requires him to sit with the artists at his studio, but this one was done virtually.

"It was a long and difficult process because we had back and forth conversations with Mpho on the ideas I have for the music. I relied on virtual communication until I was happy with the music."