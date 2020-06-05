David Mabuza says SA has right leadership for Covid-19 challenge

Deputy President David Mabuza says the government has had to take “tough” decisions to save lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mabuza visited Mangaung in the Free State on Friday to assess the state of readiness as the country entered lockdown level 3.

“The whole world is in a crisis of great proportions, where hundreds of thousands of lives have already been lost to the coronavirus. The world as we have known it has changed in a manner unimagined. Fear and uncertainty have become part of our daily lives,” he said.

The country had recorded 40,792 Covid-19 infections and 848 deaths by Thursday.

“People have lost their loved ones. Some did not get even an opportunity to bid their loved ones farewell. Unfortunately this was necessitated by conditions of history.”

Mabuza said the catastrophe had forced the government to take unpopular decisions as it prepared for the worst.

“Government had to take tough decisions to flatten the curve of infections, and to save more lives as we prepare ourselves for possible tough times ahead. In the midst of all that, we remain hopeful that we will emerge out of these uncertain times,” he said.