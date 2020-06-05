'Cost not the issue, saving lives is': Ramaphosa pumps R3bn into Covid-19 battle in Western Cape

Never mind the cost, saving lives is what matters.

That was the message on Friday from President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Western Cape — the country's epicentre of Covid-19 deaths and infections.

Ramaphosa said to assist the province, which had seen more than 26,000 infections and at least 643 deaths by Thursday, about R3bn would be awarded to it from R20bn set aside to fight the pandemic in the country.

“Funding should never be an issue ... if it is, it will be a momentary problem. Three billion or so will be made available because you are the epicentre,” he told premier Alan Winde just before he officially opened the province’s biggest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).