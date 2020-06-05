Mpumalanga police station closed after officer tests positive for Covid-19

The Mpumalanga police have closed Barbeton police station after one member tested positive for the Covid-19.

According to spokesperson of the police in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told Sowetan that the officer had symptoms on Tuesday and was taken to hospital for tests which came back on Thursday positive.

“Yes I can confirm that we have temporarily closed the Barbeton police station after one of our members tested positive for the coronavirus. What we know is that the member felt the symptoms on Tuesday and was taken to hospital for tests. On Thursday the results came back positive. However she was already being under self isolation when the resists came back. We have since taken the officer’s primary contacts for self isolation while we fumigate the police station,” said Hlathi.