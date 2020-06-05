Mpumalanga police station closed after officer tests positive for Covid-19
The Mpumalanga police have closed Barbeton police station after one member tested positive for the Covid-19.
According to spokesperson of the police in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told Sowetan that the officer had symptoms on Tuesday and was taken to hospital for tests which came back on Thursday positive.
“Yes I can confirm that we have temporarily closed the Barbeton police station after one of our members tested positive for the coronavirus. What we know is that the member felt the symptoms on Tuesday and was taken to hospital for tests. On Thursday the results came back positive. However she was already being under self isolation when the resists came back. We have since taken the officer’s primary contacts for self isolation while we fumigate the police station,” said Hlathi.
Hlathi said the station had been moved to park home near the station.
“Community members who want to access the services of the police can come direct to the park home which is situated positive to the police station and or contact: 0829231593. The main police station will be opened on Sunday after the fumigation.” Said Hlathi.
Mpumalanga has a total of 137 cases with 86 recoveries and 52 active cases.
The city of Mbombela municipality where Barbeton falls under is regarded as the epicenter for the province with 24 cases and 18 recoveries.
