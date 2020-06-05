South Africa

Mpumalanga police station closed after officer tests positive for Covid-19

By mandla khoza - 05 June 2020 - 10:47
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The Mpumalanga police have closed Barbeton police station after one member tested positive for the Covid-19.

According to spokesperson of the police in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told Sowetan that the officer had symptoms on Tuesday and was taken to hospital for tests which came back on Thursday positive.

“Yes I can confirm that we have temporarily closed the Barbeton police station after one of our members tested positive for the coronavirus. What we know is that the member felt the symptoms on Tuesday and was taken to hospital for tests. On Thursday the results came back positive. However she was already being under self isolation when the resists came back. We have since taken the officer’s primary contacts for self isolation while we fumigate the police station,” said Hlathi.

 

Hlathi said the station had been moved to park home near the station.

“Community members who want to access the services of the police can come direct to the park home which is situated positive to the police station and or contact: 0829231593. The main police station will be opened on Sunday after the fumigation.” Said Hlathi.

Mpumalanga has a total of 137 cases with 86 recoveries and 52 active cases.

The city of Mbombela municipality where Barbeton falls under is regarded as the epicenter for the province with 24 cases and 18 recoveries.

EC premier Oscar Mabuyane on his Covid-19 results, concern about long queues at liquor stores

The Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has tested negative for Covid-19.
News
17 hours ago

Vincent Mantsoe interprets life in Covid-19 times through dance

In his latest work, internationally acclaimed contemporary dancer and choreographer Vincent Mantsoe presents, through his work, how Covid-19 has ...
Entertainment
1 hour ago

HIV-positive patients who take ARVs 'not at greater risk of contracting Covid-19'

South Africans who are HIV-positive and take antiretrovirals are not at greater risk of contracting Covid-19, a local expert said on Thursday.
News
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X