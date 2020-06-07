'Unwise' to open churches just yet, says SA Catholic Bishops Conference

“The church should do all in its power not to contribute to the increase in cases by reopening prematurely and potentially compromising the health of our parishioners, their families and the broader community.”

Prophet Sheperd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church will also continue with the online services “until such a time that everyone will be able to attend”.

The church’s Terrence Baloyi said their decision is in light of the pandemic the country is battling.

On average, 30,000 people attend Sunday services in the church’s Tshwane events centre in Pretoria.

“We don’t want to put the lives of people at risk. We are happy with the online services and will only open our doors when it will be declared safe to do so for everyone.”

The NG Kerk’s Chris van Wyk said their smaller churches in rural areas and farming communities would be able to open, but bigger congregations like the one in Moreleta Park, Pretoria, and other major cities would continue with their online services for the foreseeable future.

“The limited number would create a serious problem in big congregations because who would you let in and who not?”

Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba said their congregations were not yet ready to resume worship in church buildings.

In a letter to church members, he said the church's Covid-19 advisory team, comprising medical, legal and theological experts, had reported to him “a consensus that it is not yet time to resume worship”.