Covid-19 takes its toll on doctors, nurses & health workers in Western Cape

There have been 1,713 health workers infected with Covid-19 across the public and private sector in the Western Cape since the start of the pandemic — and 17 deaths.

The dead include nurses, porters and support staff.

Infections have increased rapidly in the province, which is heading towards its anticipated peak in the spread of the virus, placing the health system under strain.

There were 973 patients being treated in public and private sector facilities on Friday, of whom 193 were admitted to ICU or high care. The province is rolling out temporary treatment facilities to treat the expected surge in patients.

The provincial health department said on Friday that out of the 1,713 health workers who had been infected, there had been 1,092 recoveries. There were 608 active cases as of Friday.

There were 83 doctors, 727 nurses and 481 other health workers infected in the public sector in the province.