South Africa

SA Covid-19 death toll inches closer to 1,000

By SowetanLIVE - 06 June 2020 - 08:34
A bus being sanitised as part of the safety precautions taken for commuters using public transport. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

The country's Covid-19 infections have increased by 2,642 in 24 hours with the national death toll confirmed to be 908 on Friday.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the total number of infections in the country had climbed to 43,434.

“A total of 850,871 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 30,196 tests have been conducted since the last report [on Thursday]," he said in a statement.

“Regrettably, we report 60 more Covid-19 related deaths: seven from Gauteng and 53 from the Western Cape This brings the total national deaths to 908.”

The recoveries to date stand at 23, 088 which translates to a recovery rate of 53.2%.

-TimesLIVE

