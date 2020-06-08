South Africa

IN PICS | Pupils head back to school for the first time since the start of lockdown

By Staff Reporter - 08 June 2020 - 11:03
Pupils at Olievenhoutbosch Secondary queue to have their temperature taken before they enter the school grounds on June 8.
Pupils at Olievenhoutbosch Secondary queue to have their temperature taken before they enter the school grounds on June 8.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Pupils and teachers across the country officially return to schools on Monday, June 8, the first day of class during the Covid-19 lockdown for grades 7 and 12.

After much trepidation from parents, pupils and teachers alike, schools say they're ready to continue the school year and are practising health and safety measures, including social distancing, routine screening before entering the premises and sanitising.

Pupils from Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso on the West Rand practise social distancing as they are screened before entering the school.
Pupils from Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso on the West Rand practise social distancing as they are screened before entering the school.
Image: Iavan Pijoos
Matric pupils at Durban High School went through stringent checks and sanitising before stepping onto school grounds on Monday morning. Nearly all of the 171 Grade 12 boys are expected back today.
Matric pupils at Durban High School went through stringent checks and sanitising before stepping onto school grounds on Monday morning. Nearly all of the 171 Grade 12 boys are expected back today.
Image: Suthentira Govender
Andiso Mthiyane, Nqobile Ngidi and Samukelisiwe Hlengwa, matric pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Umbumbulu, being screened by Sibongile Gumede.
Andiso Mthiyane, Nqobile Ngidi and Samukelisiwe Hlengwa, matric pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Umbumbulu, being screened by Sibongile Gumede.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The classrooms at Tsakani Primary School have been split to allow for social distancing measures.
The classrooms at Tsakani Primary School have been split to allow for social distancing measures.
Image: Iavan Pijoos
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku doing a walkabout at Tsakani Primary School.
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku doing a walkabout at Tsakani Primary School.
Image: Iavan Pijoos
Grade 7 pupils at Thohoyandou Primary School are scanned and sanitise on their first day back at school.
Grade 7 pupils at Thohoyandou Primary School are scanned and sanitise on their first day back at school.
Image: SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE
Learners' support agent Mthobisi Nxumalo screens pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Umbumbulu.
Learners' support agent Mthobisi Nxumalo screens pupils at Sibusisiwe Comprehensive School in Umbumbulu.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
19-year-old Jerry Govender of Chatsworth Secondary School says he's concerned about the workload, having missed two months of school.
19-year-old Jerry Govender of Chatsworth Secondary School says he's concerned about the workload, having missed two months of school.
Image: Orrin Singh
Lwazi Seme, 12, gets his temperature checked as he enters Queensburgh Primary School. Being appointed a prefect, he says he is expected to lead by example.
Lwazi Seme, 12, gets his temperature checked as he enters Queensburgh Primary School. Being appointed a prefect, he says he is expected to lead by example.
Image: Orrin Singh

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X