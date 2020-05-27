Gospel star Sipho Makhabane donates 400 masks for Mpumalanga schools
Award-winning gospel star Sipho Makhabane has donated 400 cloth masks to the Mpumalanga department of education.
Makhabane said although he might not have had a chance to finish school having dropped out while doing standard 3, education was a priority for him.
Makhabane, , a seasoned artist who is known as Big Fish in the entertainment industry, said donating the masks to the department was a way to show his commitment to protecting school children and teachers.
Last month, he also donated masks to the public during an activation of a campaign by the department of health to help slow the spread of Covid-19 held in Hlubukani in Mpumalanga.
“As artists, we could not sit back and not answer to the call of assisting the department of education. This donation is my own way of making education a societal endeavour. I want to encourage others to also come on board and let us work together and fight this invisible enemy. We need to make sure kids and teachers are protected as they go back to school. This Covid-19 is dangerous and those who can make a difference must do that.”
The consignment was received by the MEC of education Bonakele Majuba who said in a statement: “We really express our great joy and appreciation as the department towards this delightful gesture.”
Makhabane said buying masks in bulk was also another way to support young entrepreneurs in Mpumalanga who are working hard to make sure their businesses do not close during the Covid-19 lockdown.
