Gospel star Sipho Makhabane donates 400 masks for Mpumalanga schools

Award-winning gospel star Sipho Makhabane has donated 400 cloth masks to the Mpumalanga department of education.

Makhabane said although he might not have had a chance to finish school having dropped out while doing standard 3, education was a priority for him.

Makhabane, , a seasoned artist who is known as Big Fish in the entertainment industry, said donating the masks to the department was a way to show his commitment to protecting school children and teachers.

Last month, he also donated masks to the public during an activation of a campaign by the department of health to help slow the spread of Covid-19 held in Hlubukani in Mpumalanga.