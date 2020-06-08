Parents express anxiety as kids return to school

Thousands of grade 12 and grade 7 pupils are expected back at school today amid growing anxiety from parents as the country gradually emerges from the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19.

At least 95% of public schools will reopen under strict protocols including mandatory masks, hand sanitising and social distancing.

While some parents and pupils are still worried that the measures might not be enough to keep staff and children safe, others remained hopeful.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced yesterday that grade 12 and grade 7 pupils were to resume classes today.

Motshekga said 95% of public schools were ready for re-opening after provinces were given a week to sort out the outstanding deliveries of personal protective equipment as well as the outstanding provision of water and sanitation to the schools.

"It is gratifying to mention that indeed provinces expended their energies to ensure that all prerequisites not fulfilled by May 30 were attended to during the mop-up week. "The golden rule is that there will be no school that will resume if not ready to do so. Alternative measures have been made for the remaining 5% of schools that are not ready by using underutilised spaces in boarding schools and putting other learners in camps," Motshekga said.

Her department, she said, was co-operating with the department of transport to ensure that pupil transport provided meets the health, safety and social distancing measures and requirements on Covid-19.

"Parents who are uneasy about sending their children back to school must follow the law to ensure that their children's right to basic education is unhindered," Motshekga said.