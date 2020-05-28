What’s in store for DStv Compact customers this June

DStv Compact customers are in for a wild ride this June, as there’s so much entertainment to look forward to.

Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) features an exciting selection of locally made movies that will have customers running the gamut of emotions — from amused and intrigued to enraged and terrified.

First up there’s Matwetwe, a coming-of-age drama directed by Kagiso Lediga, about two young men, Lefa (Sibusiso Khwinana) and Papi (Tebatso Mashishi), who’ve just finished high school and are embarking on a journey to adulthood. Watch it on Friday, June 5 on Mzansi Magic (161) at 10pm. Then there’s the comedy Looking for Love, about single woman Buyi who is being pressured by her mother to find Mr Right before she turns 40. Watch it on Friday, June 12 at 10pm.

The hilarious Leon Schuster can be seen in Frank and Fearless on Sunday, June 21 at 8pm, where he again teams up with Kenneth Nkosi, this time to kidnap the ambassador of a southeast Asian country to force them to stop the illegal rhino horn trade. The movies are rounded off with Maskandi Queen, a movie about a talented singer who deserts her Zulu culture and passion for maskandi music after being ridiculed by her peers that the genre is not “cool” enough. It’s on Sunday, June 28 at 8pm.

There are drama series galore for Compact customers. Brand-new series Nurses starts on Tuesday, June 2 on Universal TV (DStv channel 117) at 8pm. It follows the lives of a group of young nurses on the medical front lines as they struggle to help not only their patients, but also each other. The acclaimed Killing Eve can be seen from Wednesday, June 3 on FOX (DStv channel 125) at 8.45pm.

There are also some series exclusive to M-Net City (DStv channel 115), including Tommy, a brand-new US police procedural crime drama with Edie Falco as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former NYPD captain who becomes the first female police chief of the Los Angeles police department, starting on Thursday, June 18 at 8.50pm and DC Legends of Tomorrow season 5, in which more time-quakes send the heroes travelling to different time periods to set history and the timelines right. Starts on Saturday, June 20 at 9.40pm.

E! Entertainment (DStv channel 126) sees returning seasons of Botched on Monday, June 8 at 8pm and Total Bellas on Sunday, June 14 at 8pm, as well as the return of nightly and daily news segments Daily Pop and Nightly Pop from June 1 at 2.30pm and 9pm respectively. There will also be a special show The CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments, when E! counts down the best fashion moments from the CFDA (the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards) history books on Wednesday, June 24 at 9.30pm.

Fans of investigations will love Stacey Dooley: Face to Face with the Arms Dealers, in which she meets an arms-dealing family in the US who supply more than 100 countries with high-grade weapons. True crime series on Investigation Discovery (DStv channel 171) include Murder Comes Home season 1, a series that pairs actual CSI crime-scene video alongside real home video on Monday, June 29 at 9.50pm, and Harvey Weinstein, an in-depth investigation into the sex-offender Hollywood producer’s life on Thursday, June 4 at 9.50pm.

Documentaries in June include the seventh season of Being on BET (DStv channel 129), a series that shines a spotlight on African Americans in the music and entertainment industry. Each episode focuses on one celebrity as they share the highs and lows of their careers. Starts on Wednesday, June 3 at 9.50pm.

FOX Life (DStv channel 126) has four great telenovelas for Compact customers to engross themselves in. Shadows From the Past is a Romeo-and-Juliet story following two rival families who are involved in a whirlwind of passion, pain and revenge, airing from Monday, June 1 at 5.30pm. Road to Destiny is about a beautiful 18-year-old girl whose life is forever changed after she is in a car accident, airing from Monday, June 1 on FOX Life (126) at 6.20pm.

Children have a special treat in store on Disney XD (DStv channel 304). Disney 11 season 3 sees a gifted teen leave home to attend a prestigious football academy where he discovers truths about his family’s history and leads his team to beat fierce rivals. Starts on Monday, June 1 on Disney XD (304) at 5pm.

Finally, Lifetime (DStv channel 131) will have three not-to-be-missed cheerleading movies: Secret Lives of Cheerleaders on Saturday, June 6 at 7.20pm; Identity Theft of a Cheerleader on Saturday, June 13 at 7.20pm and The Perfect Cheerleader on Saturday, June 20 at 7.30pm, in which you’ll find that cheerleaders might not be the perfect, popular girls they are often made out to be.

It’s a line-up of exciting, original programming that’s got something in store for everyone. As the winter chill sets in, tune in to DStv Compact for some heart-warming TV watching.

This article was paid for by DStv Compact.