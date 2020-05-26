The poor's lot has got worse, giving and sympathy will help

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be under an unprecedented lockdown as of March 27 2020, none of us quite knew what the effects would be.

Taking global trends into cognisance and the inability to correctly predict how catastrophic this disease will be for fellow South Africans, one cannot help but commend the swift action of the lockdown.

But in a country like ours, do we really know what the cost of such a lockdown is? Are those making the decisions of extensions and regulations in touch with the realities of everyday life in townships and rural areas?

Current happenings suggest failure to address hardships experienced beyond the suburbs. At the beginning it was all too easy for the rich to berate fellow poor South Africans, who are mainly black, when they flocked to stores after the start of the lockdown. The poor had not had the opportunity to buy groceries ahead of the lockdown date as it was before paydays on the 25th and 30th of March.

Those who had stockpiled and sat in their homes to observe the rules, became social distance police and called for strict measures to be taken against those who were simply doing what the privileged had managed to do prior to the lockdown.