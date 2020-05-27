'Celtic sale will cost players jobs'

Some Bloemfontein Celtic players could find themselves without employment should the sale of the club go ahead.

This is according to Abia Nale, who experienced this sad truth with the sale of Platinum Stars to Cape Umoya two years ago. He has not been able to recover since.

Rumours have been doing the rounds in the last few weeks that Celtic are close to being sold to TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi. If that happens, Celtic could relocate to Mpumalanga and this will mean some players are likely to lose their jobs.

When Stars were sold to Umoya in 2018, Nale was one of the players who were affected by the move as they had to terminate his contract. He believes there are similar uncertainties among Celtic players.

"Changes are too much when a team relocates and it disturbs players mentally. A new owner must give players assurance that their contracts and everything else will be taken care of.

"But if a team relocates, accommodation, transport and many things make players uncomfortable," Nale told Sowetan.

The 33-year-old midfielder believes that new owners may not want certain players and opt instead to terminate their contracts abruptly.

"It is not a good experience, to be honest. Either I had to go to Cape Town and or make a decision that I terminate the contract. They then give you your settlement and you part ways," Nale continued.

"Relocating sometimes is not right, especially if things happen immediately because you have a family, you have kids who are going to school.

"A lot of players at Celtic are going to be affected. Remember, the person who is buying the club (Sukazi) has a team already (Galaxy). He will bring his players, so what will happen to the current Celtic squad? Maybe some might not want to relocate."

For Nale, this has opened his eyes that football is indeed a short-term career as he went on to study for a project management diploma at the University of Cape Town.