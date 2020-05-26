Gospel star pleads for Mthethwa's assistance

She said the grant is not enough because they were also covering funeral policies and insurances from it.

"We also use the same grant to buy groceries that does not even last the whole month ... We cook some days and other days we only eat bread and tea," she said.

Masinga said the situation becomes so desperate that they have got used to running out of necessities such as washing powder, which they often can't even afford to buy.

"When the food gets finished we sleep on empty stomachs or ask relatives to help," Masinga said.

Veteran singer Phumi Maduna, whose career began in the 1980s, said: "I'm so angry right with how things are happening. I feel the department should have just shared the whole money equally to all of us because we are all musicians after all."

Limpopo-based musician Joyce Ledwaba, popularly known as Majoy, runs an after-school project where they teach kids dance, acting and singing. She said the situation was hard.

"I have people who work with me and they have their own families.

"The situation is difficult at the moment. I need money and food to assist them. I believe that even food parcels will help at the moment."

Nozipho Nguza, president of Sisterhood Foundation, which helps backing vocalists, said: "The biggest problem is that women are marginalised and oppressed by the industry. Even with the food parcels issue, artists are not treated equally."

Nelisiwe Dladla, the secretary and coordinator of Omama Besxaxa Music Organisation, said: "It has been a struggle because we are dealing with backing singers and legends that do not get booked regularly. The only way we can assist is getting them food vouchers."

Mthethwa announced earlier this month that his department had received 5,000 applications for its relief fund and that 1,050 have been adjudicated so far.

Out of the 1,050 that have been adjudicated, 232 were approved and 603 did not make the cut while 203 were referred back to the department for consultation.

For artists to receive the relief fund they need to prove that they were booked and were to perform at an event.

"They must submit cancellation document of the event.