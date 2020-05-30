Prasa not ready to resume Metrorail services, says Mbalula

“Through our on-going evaluation of Prasa state of readiness to resume operations, we have concluded that Prasa is not ready to resume with Metrorail commuter services. We’ll continue to work closely with Prasa in assessing each line and put measures in place to achieve an acceptable level of readiness".

"We’ve therefore revised our timeline in respect of the resumption of the Metrorail commuter service. The revised target date is July 1 2020,” Mbalula said.

On July 1, train services will resume on the following lines:

Pretoria to Pienaarspoort;

Cape Town to Simonstown;

East London to Berling; and

Port Elizabeth to Uitenhage

Sowetan reported on Friday that Prasa was gearing to open its corridor on Monday between Pretoria and Pienaarspoort station in Mamelodi.

Prasa had told the Gauteng portfolio committee on transport that it was ready to resume train operation on this corridor on Monday. However, these plans were subject to approval by Mbalula and the department of transport.

A detailed plan was presented before the committee by Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo. The plan included how stations would be marked for social distancing, screening of commuters and deployment of additional security and marshals to monitor compliance to the lockdown regulations.