Rethink decision to open schools on Monday, SAHRC urges department

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) does not agree with the government's plan to have grade 7 and 12 pupils back in class on Monday.

The commission says it has done independent monitoring of schools for readiness in all nine provinces and consulted with various stakeholders, including teachers’ unions and school governing bodies.

Spokesperson Gushwell Brooks said while the commission supported the opening of schools as soon as possible in order to give effect to the rights of learners to education, it was important that the necessary minimum conditions were met for the reopening of schools.