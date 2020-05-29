West Rand is new Covid-19 hotspot as Ekurhuleni infections slow

Gauteng has established multidisciplinary ward-based teams to deal with Covid-19 in the province.

The new strategy is set to go beyond testing, tracing, isolation and quarantining, said premier David Makhura.

“It will not be easy to cope by using the strategy we had earlier," he said while addressing the Covid-19 command council on Friday.

He announced that the province had recorded 3,329 infections, with 2,019 recoveries and 31 deaths.