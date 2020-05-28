South Africa

Worshippers must wear a mask, not touch and stay 1.5m apart: Dlamini-Zuma

By Matthew Savides - 28 May 2020 - 14:46
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday provided details of the level 3 restrictions.
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday provided details of the level 3 restrictions.
Image: GCIS

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has provided more details on the rules for places of worship when they open on June 1.

Despite Sunday being declared a National Day of Prayer for Covid-19, Dlamini-Zuma said worshippers may not gather because it was before the start of June when the level 3 restrictions kick in. Instead, the prayers should be from home or digitally.

In announcing the new rules for religious gatherings on Thursday, Dlamini-Zuma said: “Religious gatherings in places of worship will be allowed from June 1, so long as health, hygiene and social distancing is observed. This means that we must maintain 1.5m between worshippers with the maximum of 50 congregants, should the chosen venue be able to accommodate such. If the venue is too small for 50 people at 1.5m apart, it means there should be [fewer] congregants at that venue.

“They must also be wearing masks, sanitising of hands and no [physical] contact - and there must also be screening when people arrive at the place, so that those who may have symptoms may be sent home for testing or medical attention.”

Churches concerned about limits to services

You've seen church leaders in other countries preach to congregants while they sit in their cars.
News
7 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa to speak on plans for religious sector at 7.30pm

President Cyril Rampahosa will at 7.30pm address South Africa on "provisions for the religious sector" during the ongoing national lockdown.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before lockdown ...
Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
X