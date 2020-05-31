Western Cape Covid-19 infections head towards 20,000, deaths at 472

The Western Cape has begun reporting infections by suburb and by town on its Covid-19 dashboard, and on Saturday the worst-affected suburbs were nearly all black townships in Cape Town.

The most seriously affected health subdistrict in Cape Town is Klipfontein, which includes Delft, Gugulethu, Nyanga and Manenberg.

The subdistrict has confirmed 2,395 Covid-19 infections, with half still active. Just over 300 people per 100,000 in the subdistrict have active Covid-19 infections. This is 60 times the number health minister Zweli Mkhize has specified for “hotspot” status.

While continuing to welcome Monday's move to alert level 3 of the lockdown, Winde said the Western Cape's targeted hotspot plan would continue in areas where infections are highest.

“With the Western Cape peak of the virus anticipated for the end of June/beginning of July, precautionary measures must be taken by every single person to protect themselves and their loved ones,” he said.

“We must be rigorous about hygiene and handwashing. Social distancing and wearing of masks must become second nature and we must do these things instinctively.”