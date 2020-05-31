It’s been 40 years since the Lions tour to SA divided the world

This weekend marks exactly 40 years since the British and Irish Lions kicked off their Test series against the combat starved Springboks at Newlands.

Despite a one-off match against the World XV to mark the opening of Loftus Versfeld in 1977 and two clashes against a South American side earlier in 1980‚ Bill Beaumont’s Lions was the first team of international repute to play the Boks in four years.

South Africa had been plunged into international isolation and the Lions’ decision to tour Apartheid South Africa was one that drew wide international condemnation.

As a 24-year-old‚ he didn’t think so at the time but Lions scrumhalf John Robbie believes it was wrong to come to South Africa which was in the grip of a repressive regime.

“It is something I have to live with‚” said Robbie.

“I have this great contradiction that it was a great rugby experience and highlight of my rugby career.

"Later in life I would be interviewing people who were in jail while I was touring here. I’ve learnt to forgive myself and move on.”