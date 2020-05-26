Woman, man found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Giyani

The police in Giyani have opened cases of murder and an inquest following an incident in which a 45-year-old woman was found killed on Tuesday morning at about 5am at Makhuva Village in Giyani.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman was suspected to have been killed by a 42-year-old man who is believed to be her live-in boyfriend. His body was later found hanging from the rafters of his one-roomed house in an apparent suicide.

"Both deceased are foreign nationals who were reportedly staying at Makhuva Village. The motive for the incident is not known at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out," Mojapelo said.

The police's provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident and has strongly urged community members experiencing domestic problems to seek assistance from professionals rather than resorting to violence.