South Africa

Supervisor's murder cases deferred to next week

By Isaac Mahlangu - 28 May 2020 - 07:37
Gladys Khunong holds a portrait of her son Bongani Khunong. Steven Hlongwane has been linked to Khunou's murder.
Image: THULANI MBELE

A Hammanskraal security supervisor will appear in court next week in connection with three murder charges after bodies of his colleagues were discovered.

Steven Hlongwane was scheduled to appear in the Pretoria North magistrate's court for a formal bail hearing yesterday but the matter was postponed to Wednesday.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told Sowetan yesterday: "The case has been remanded to next Wednesday at the request of the defence, no evidence was presented before court."

Hlongwane was arrested after a body of his colleague who has been missing for almost two months was discovered last week. Police are linking him to the deaths of his two other colleagues - Ofentse Monaledi, 23, and Bongani Khunong, 25, - whose bodies were found with bullet wounds next to where they were stationed in the Bon Accord area, north of Pretoria, early last month.

The three worked for FBI Secret Service and Agency, a local security company.

Capt Mavela Masondo said the investigations were still continuing.

