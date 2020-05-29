PODCAST | Lockdown murders – violent crime can’t be contained

Although crime statistics have significantly decreased during lockdown, the worst offenders have continued to hunt their prey and carry out their horrendous deeds.

In this week’s Spotlight minisode, True Crime South Africa discusses the murders of 14-year-old Simphiwe Sibeko, five-year-old Mzwandile Zitho and the murder of a still-unidentified young woman in Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town.

We also delve into the strange case of a young man found dead in the boot of his girlfriend’s vehicle in Cape Town.

