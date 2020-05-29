South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Lockdown murders – violent crime can’t be contained

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 29 May 2020 - 12:26
Simphiwe Sibeko was raped and murdered in Jabulani, Soweto.
Image: Provided

Although crime statistics have significantly decreased during lockdown, the worst offenders have continued to hunt their prey and carry out their horrendous deeds.

In this week’s Spotlight minisode, True Crime South Africa discusses the murders of 14-year-old Simphiwe Sibeko, five-year-old Mzwandile Zitho and the murder of a still-unidentified young woman in Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town.

We also delve into the strange case of a young man found dead in the boot of his girlfriend’s vehicle in Cape Town.

Join the discussion: 

Included in the episode is our first review of the crime fiction book  Elly by Maike Wetzel.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

