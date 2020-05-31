Cape Town drivers feel need for speed on lockdown's empty roads

Cape Town traffic cops have had their hands full with speedsters during the lockdown.

Among thousands of motorists breathing life into the cliché “pedal to the metal” was a 40-year-old mechanic who was caught doing close to 250km/h on the N1.

JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the mechanic was “taking a client’s motorcycle for a test drive” when he was “arrested after he passed a Ghost Squad officer at high speed”.

Eric Ntabazalila, the spokesperson for the prosecution in the Western Cape, said the mechanic, who cannot be named until he appears in court, faces a reckless driving charge. “He was warned by police to appear in court on July 21,” said Ntabazalila.