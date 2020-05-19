Keen to work, but surplus miners must wait in hostels until lockdown level 3

Mineworkers who went back to their workplaces when they heard about the easing of lockdown restrictions are now in a waiting pattern until level 3 of the lockdown kicks in.

They are confined to their hostels as they do not fall within the critical skills parameters permitted under government rules, says their employer, Harmony Gold Mine.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) earlier claimed 60 workers at the Kusalethu mine in Carletonville had been stranded for at least a week.

In a statement, Numsa's Oupa Ralake said the mineworkers have no money to return home after the mining house called them back to work. Harmony disputes this.