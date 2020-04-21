Miners to benefit from Covid-19 relief fund

Current and former mineworkers will benefit from R1m donated by the Ubank and Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) towards Covid-19 relief efforts.

This comes as the two companies announced that they have partnered together to donate R2m to combat the negative financial impacts Covid-19 have brought to some South Africans.

Another R1m will be contributed to the solidarity fund.

Ubank chairperson Keshan Pillay said the R1m dedicated to support mineworkers and their families will be in the form of food parcels.