Businesses get used to 'new normal' as strict health measures become part of everyday service

Ford said they would not comment and referred Sowetan to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA. The association had not responded to questions at the time of going to print.

Up the road at the busy town in Silverton, Desmond is counting the gas bottles they currently have in stock. He works at a Handigas shop where they provide gas for heaters, stoves and fridges.

"Yes, we just opened today. These are some of our first customers, so I'm just counting these to make sure none is missing," he says, scribbling on his clipboard.

"What health measures are you taking to ensure safety for customers here?" I asked him as no one offered me any sanitiser when I arrived. "We cleaned the area and we do have sanitisers. Eish, it's just that I forgot, you see."

Most companies in Pretoria, from Silverton just outside Mamelodi all the way to the CBD, are either closed or running on skeleton staff, especially those in manufacturing. Autobodies and tyre shops were operating in full capacity.

The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu) had not responded to questions by the time of going to print.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said the Dwarsriver Mine in Limpopo had reported that a miner had tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the first confirmed case in mining industry.

NUM's north east regional secretary Phillip Mankge said the mine had confirmed to them that a woman was sent for testing after exhibiting high temperatures on April 26, and her results came back on Sunday confirming that she was positive.

Mankge said they had called for the mine to shut down operations.

Dwarsriver Mine had not responded at the time of going to print.

Thenjiwe Mahlangu, who had to return to work yesterday, said: "I am happy that I'll get a salary and be able to provide for my family, but at the same time, I am scared. More and more people are getting the virus, especially here in Joburg."

Mahlangu said her children were in the care of her mother. "I heard that old people and young children are the ones most at risk, going to work every day means I am putting them at risk ... It feels like I have to choose if my family will have food or get corona," she said. - Additional Reporting by Nonkululeko Njilo