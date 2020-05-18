Fear as 19 miners test positive to virus

Fear has gripped a Limpopo village after 19 miners in the area tested positive for the deadly Covid - 19.

The mineworkers, employees at Marula Platinum Mine in Diphale village, tested positive to the virus - prompting the mine to shut down operations.

According to health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, this was the highest number of positive cases to be recorded in a day in the province.

One of the mineworkers, who wished to remain anonymous, told Sowetan he was worried that some of his colleagues who travelled from other provinces could be spreading the virus at work.

"I stay in the village and there were no cases of the virus before the mines opened. It is very difficult to keep social distancing in the mine and in production, we use same equipment," he said.

According to the miner, many of those who tested positive were working at a plant section and blamed those who travelled from afar.

"As I'm talking to you, I'm concerned because I work with those people. I think our bosses should have not allowed us back to work or at least they should have taken precautionary measures.

"Some of my colleagues used public transport from the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, and again they interacted with people upon arriving in this village," he said.

Another miner said he received an SMS informing him not to report for duty because the mine has been closed.