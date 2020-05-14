South Africa

KZN residents scammed while trying to buy alcohol illegally

By Lwandile Bhengu - 14 May 2020 - 14:47
According to security company Reaction Unit SA, Verulam residents have been scammed by someone pretending to illegally sell them alcohol.
Several residents in Verulam, north of Durban, have allegedly been scammed out of thousands of rand while trying to purchase alcohol during lockdown. 

This is according to security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), which say they have received multiple complaints from community members who have tried to purchase alcohol illegally from a person who took their money and did not provide the alcohol. 

“Reaction Unit SA responded to several call-outs this week after receiving reports of theft of cash. In all cases, shoppers/motorists were approached by a man who lurks around bottles stores in the [Verulam] central business district,” Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said on Thursday.

“The suspect offers the victims a list of liquor on sale, then takes the order and their cash. He then walks to the rear of a bottle store under the pretence of purchasing the liquor and then disappears.”

Balram said that none of the complainants registered a case with police because buying alcohol during lockdown is illegal and they would face charges. Under the disaster management act, people who buy, sell or distribute alcohol could face a fine of up to R2,000. 

