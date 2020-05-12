KZN economy tanks as unemployment soars during Covid-19

The KwaZulu-Natal economy is expected to shrink by about 8%, while unemployment is expected to hit 27%, according to premier Sihle Zikalala.

Zikalala was addressing the Workers Parliament held by the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

He said the absorption of new entrants into the labour market was also expected to fall due to structural challenges associated with hiring during the lockdown.

"We expect employment levels to fall in the formal economy - particularly in tourism-related sectors and manufacturing - and again in the informal sectors," he said.

"The impact is expected to be particularly high in the sectors such as tourism, hotels and restaurants, aviation, manufacturing, real estate and business services."