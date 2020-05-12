Thamsanqa Sangweni dreams of return

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni has vowed to bounce back with a bang, believing he's yet to reach the pinnacle of his career, despite having had unsuccessful stints at some of Gauteng's biggest teams.

Now a free agent after unexpectedly leaving Maritzburg United in December, Sangweni is doing all sorts of gruelling workouts at his homestead in Dondotha, Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Sangweni, the taxing exercises are keeping him fit and focused while he waits for offers after the coronavirus crisis. The former Chippa United skipper remains adamant that he hasn't reached his prime yet.

"During this lockdown I train by myself at home. I do all these tough exercises like hiking the mountains, hitting the road and lifting tyres," Sangweni told Sowetan.

"I am preparing myself. I'll be ready because I have been going hard at the gym. I'm in a great mental space. I just want to play football again... people haven't seen the real Thami and I promise the best is yet to come."