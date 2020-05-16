KZN cops offered R100k bribe after seizing counterfeit cigarettes and hair weaves worth nearly R1m

Seven men were arrested after being found in possession of several boxes containing counterfeit cigarettes and hair weaves worth almost R1m at Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal, police said.

They said police had received intelligence about men transporting counterfeit goods into the province and an operation was conducted on Thursday night.

“The suspects aged between 20 and 36 were found in the CBD and were immediately arrested. One of the suspects offered police officers R100,000 for their release and he was immediately charged for bribery.

“The suspects were charged for being in possession of counterfeit goods and bribery. They will appear in the Mtubatuba magistrate’s court on Monday,” police said.