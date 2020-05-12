Child in Shaka's Rock arrest video was not manhandled, says municipality

As the KwaDukuza municipality cleared its officers of wrongdoing over the "arrest" of a four-year-old in breach of lockdown regulations, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has called for an investigation into what happened.

The municipality released its findings on Tuesday afternoon following an internal investigation into what happened on Sunday when two peace officers were filmed in a "scuffle" with a father and his four-year-old son at Shaka's Rock, on the KZN north coast.

But not long afterwards, Zikalala said: "We do not condone any form of abuse against citizens, especially children ... Hence, we are requesting the MEC for transport, community safety and liaison, together with the MEC for co-operative governance & traditional affairs, to ensure that they investigate this incident.

"We appeal for cool heads and also appeal to our people to respect the regulations of the lockdown to prevent any unnecessary confrontation with law-enforcement officers."