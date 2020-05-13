Do not drink home-brewed ‘Smirnoff Vodka’, police warn after KZN raid

“As they arrived, the suspects spotted the vehicles and fled the scene. Police officers found 20 cases of sealed fake alcohol labelled as 'Smirnoff Vodka' and hundreds of empty bottles that were about to be filled. There were also two drums of alcohol on the scene,” said Naidoo.

As the sale and distribution of alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown remains barred, scores of people have been found to be brewing their own booze.

Naidoo called on the public to report people who were involved in these home-brews for sale.

“We are further appealing to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects that were brewing this concoction to call us on 086 00 10111 or information may to communicated to us via MySAPSApp,” he said.

“All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.”